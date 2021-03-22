Kenny Chesney has postponed his Chillaxification Tour, again. The country superstar has pushed his plans back to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After originally planning the Chillaxification Tour for the spring and summer of 2020, then postponing it to the spring and summer of 2021, Chesney will now stay off the road until 2022. A press release explains he would rather wait another year for the all clear than try to run the tour at reduced capacity and with pandemic-related guidelines and safety regulations varying from state to state and venue to venue.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters," says Chesney. "There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair."

Chesney's 2022 tour will stop at the same stadiums that were scheduled for his 2021 tour, but the tour's name and supporting lineup, and the show itself, will be different. The press release teases new music in the setlists, even.

Fans who purchased tickets for Chesney's 2020 or 2021 trek can opt to either hang on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled shows, or request refunds via their point of purchase. New dates will be announced soon, but a list of currently planned cities and venues is below.

Chesney's Chillaxification Tour is one of dozens of country music tours that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some artists have begun playing or planning for smaller, socially distanced events this spring, no major tours have yet started back up; currently, Garth Brooks is scheduled to be the first country artist to launch a large-venue tour in 2021, on May 1.

Kenny Chesney, 2022 Chillaxification Tour Cities + Venues:

Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Bozeman, Mont. @ Bobcat Stadium

St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

