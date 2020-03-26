Kelsey Lamb, ‘Talk to Me’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Kelsey Lamb hopes her new song "Talk to Me" leaves listeners feeling empowered. Press play below to hear the country singer's brand-new track, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Lamb co-wrote "Talk to Me" with Taylor Goyette and Josh Hoge, the latter of whom co-produced the track with Matt McVaney. In the song, Lamb opens up about the way her significant other's praise and words of love make her feel: "Yeah, everything fades to black / When you talk to me, you talk to me like that," she sings in the chorus.

"I hope, so badly, that females relate to this song in a way that makes them feel like they are bold and not afraid to be honest and vulnerable with their relationships and expectations," Lamb tells The Boot. "I hope that guys listen to this song and understand that us girls really are so simple: We just want to be treated right and feel like we are special, and sometimes even just the way a guy talks to us is the most important part of it all."

A Little Rock, Ark., native now living in Nashville, Lamb has been performing since she was 10 years old. One of her songs, "Warning Sign," appeared in the Lifetime movie Bad Stepmother, and in addition to music, she also acts, most recently in the Hallmark Channel's Christmas in Homestead and Traces.

"Talk to Me" will be out everywhere on Friday (March 27). Fans can keep up with Lamb's goings-on at KelseyLamb.com.

Hear Kelsey Lamb's "Talk to Me"