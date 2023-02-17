Kelsea Ballerini has had her share of ups and downs recently — but mostly ups. After her highly-publicized divorce was finalized this year, she dropped a surprise EP and short film, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, on Valentine's Day, and it has already become something of a viral hit with fans. Soon, she'll ride that success onto SNL, as a musical guest.

Ballerini will make her SNL debut on March 4, 2023, on an episode hosted by Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning tight end Travis Kelce.

She doesn't take these career highs lightly. Quoting her song "Mountain With a View" from her new ... Welcome Mat EP, she writes on Instagram of the late-night appearance news:

"It’s not 7AM and I’m not on a mountain with a view but I am in my living room screaming crying and throwing up."

The country star's recent EP drop was a surprise to fans, announced on the day of release, and dives into personal details of her divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans. Ballerini wrote the songs, and co-directed the corresponding short film, which is divided into six parts.

SNL airs on Saturday nights at 11:30PM ET on NBC. Be sure to tune in and watch and root for Ballerini. This March, she'll continue her Heartfirst Tour. She also recently purchased her "dream home," a house formerly owned by Kacey Musgraves. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Ballerini's previous Nashville farmhouse.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!