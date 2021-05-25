Kelsea Ballerini was a special guest performer on The Voice on Tuesday night (May 25), taking the stage during night two of the two-part season finale. She delivered a yearning rendition of her current single, "Half of My Hometown," which features guest vocals from her fellow Knoxville, Tenn. native, Kenny Chesney.

While Chesney wasn't on hand to perform the song with Ballerini on Tuesday night, she did get a country duet partner in the form of Team Kelly finalist Kenzie Wheeler, who has been one of the show's strongest country-leaning contenders since the beginning of this season. Wheeler sang backup vocals during the song, which Ballerini began in a backstage set before walking out to join Wheeler and the rest of the band onstage.

It's not the first time this season's contestants have met Ballerini; in fact, she subbed in for coach Kelly Clarkson during the Battle Rounds. During her appearance on the show's finale, she took a moment to remember her time on the show and say how much fun she had as a fill-in coach for Team Kelly, including mentoring Wheeler.

Wheeler is the last contestant standing from Clarkson's stable; on Monday night, he further staked his claim as a country traditionalist by performing first a George Strait cover, then a cover of Tracy Byrd's "The Keeper of the Stars." The latter performance was Wheeler's "dedication song" to his hometown of Dover, Fla., and an emotional tribute to the friends and family who helped make him who he is today. In that sense, it was fitting that he joined Ballerini for "Half of My Hometown," as he has recently proven that he understands the sentiment of feeling a deep connection to the town that he calls home.

Five contestants remain in the running on this season of The Voice. One winner will be crowned at the end of Tuesday night's finale, which airs on NBC.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WATCH: Has The Voice Changed Blake Shelton?

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: