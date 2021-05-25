Coach Kelly Clarkson stepped onto the stage during The Voice season finale on Tuesday night (May 25), and she brought her team's contestant with her: Clarkson and finalist Kenzie Wheeler performed the country ballad "When You Say Nothing at All."

Written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz, "When You Say Nothing at All" was a No. 1 hit for Keith Whitley in 1988, and several years later, Alison Krauss also brought the song to the Top 10 on the country charts in '95. Other artists from multiple genres have since offered up their versions of the classic love ballad; notably, Irish pop singer Ronan Keating had a hit with his version of the song in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand in the late '90s.

More than likely, however, it was Whitley's version of the song that Wheeler and Clarkson had in mind as they took the Voice stage. Wheeler has been a country stalwart ever since his very first appearances on the show. During part one of the finale on Monday night (Mary 24), he performed not one but two country classics: George Strait's "Heartland" and Tracy Byrd's "The Keeper of the Stars."

The performance was Clarkson's first of the evening, but not Wheeler's. Early on in Tuesday's show, he duetted with Kelsea Ballerini on her single, "Half of My Hometown."

Wheeler is the last contestant standing from Team Kelly, and one of the Top 5 finalists. At the end of Tuesday night's finale episode, the champ of The Voice's Season 20 will be named.

