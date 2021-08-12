Kelly Clarkson Wants Her Name Changed Back

Kelly Clarkson is hoping she can be Kelly Clarkson once again. The singer and talk show host has asked a judge to issue a default judgement and restore her famous name as her legal name moving forward.

The Blast uncovered the legal document revealing as much. A default judgement would make Kelly and Brandon Blackstock officially divorced, even if the financial particulars of life after divorce are not quite finalized.

"Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment," the document says, per the celebrity news outlet.

Clarkson and Blackstock have two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander. The "Because of You" hitmaker was granted custody of the kids soon after filing for divorce in June of 2020. In July of 2021, a court ordered that she pay Blackstock $150,000 a month in spousal support and $50,000 in child support; however, new information indicates that's just a temporary arrangement until final negotiations are complete.

The couple wed in October of 2013. Blackstock — Blake Shelton's manager and the stepson of Reba McEntire — is reportedly making moves away from the music industry and toward being a full-time rancher in Montana.

Clarkson continues to host The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is in line to take over Ellen DeGeneres' timeslot in 2022. She has also hinted she's working on new music, using the emotions of the end of this relationship as inspiration.

