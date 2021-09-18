Kelly Clarkson and the rest of the coaches on The Voice are gearing up to return for the show's upcoming Season 21, and she's sharing some insights into the new season in a trailer that she posted online.

Clarkson turned to social media on Friday (Sept. 17) to post a slightly more than minute-long trailer for The Voice's Season 21, which shows her, Blake Shelton and John Legend returning to work as coaches on the long-running reality singing competition. Ariana Grande joins the coaches to fill the final chair in 2021, and the trailer hints at how she'll integrate with the veteran coaches as the show moves forward.

The new season promises to deliver the same kind of tension, drama and killer musical performances that have made The Voice one of the most iconic reality television programs in history. The new clip gives fans an early look at some of the talented performers who will compete in 2021, and the new season will also feature the return of live audiences to the studio in which The Voice tapes, adding back a much-missed element of live energy to the proceedings.

The coaches will also be handing out what look like some pretty lavish "team gifts" to the contestants in 2021 as some extra added incentive to work with them. Shelton has won The Voice more times than any other coach, and the clip below also shows him (naturally) rubbing it in to newcomer Grande, who seems remarkably unimpressed:

"New season. New coach. New talent," Clarkson writes on Facebook to accompany the new clip. "Season 21 of The Voice is back, y'all! Tune in to the premiere Monday, 9/20 on NBC!"

Clarkson will once again pull double duty this season when it comes to her career in television. Not only will she compete as a coach on The Voice, but Clarkson will also continue taping her daily talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, which has become a big hit since it debuted in 2019. Clarkson got the news in May that her show will take over the timeslot vacated by Ellen DeGeneres in 2022 as she brings her show to an end after a run that goes all the way back to 2003.

