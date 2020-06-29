When the former Dixie Chicks announced that they have changed their name to the Chicks — apparently as a gesture of solidarity with current conversations regarding racism in America — one of their most famous fans stood in full support. On Friday (June 26), Kelly Clarkson tweeted a clip of herself covering the Chicks’ 1999 favorite "Cowboy, Take Me Away," which she performed for her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Readers can press play above to watch the performance. Clarkson did not add much commentary, merely captioning the performance,"Shoutout to @thechicks," but fans clearly got the message, offering up praise for the thoughtfully timed tribute.

The Chicks´ original name contained the term Dixie, which is connected to the South (states south of the Mason-Dixon Line) and, from there, the Confederacy, which has troubling implications that have come to the forefront due to the Black Lives Matter movement and nationwide protests in response to numerous incidents of police misconduct and brutality. Country group Lady Antebellum recently changed their name to Lady A for similar reasons.

On July 17, the Chicks will release Gaslighter, their first studio album in 14 years. It comes after a delay from its original May 1 release date, and includes songs such as the title track, "Julianna, Calm Down" and the just-released "March March."

