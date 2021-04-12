Kelly Clarkson took on an all-time country classic in a stunning performance on her daytime talk show. The pop and sometimes-country singer delivered a breathtaking performance of Patsy Cline's "She's Got You" on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (April 7).

Accompanied by a simple piano arrangement and sparse instrumentation, Clarkson gave a vocally and emotionally powerful performance of the iconic Hank Cochran song, which Cline took to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot C&W Sides chart in 1962. Loretta Lynn also scored a No. 1 hit when she covered the song in 1977.

Clarkson's performance departs from the original melody slightly toward the end as she pushes into her upper range to create an even more dramatic climax, imbuing a timeless song with a new interpretation. Watch Clarkson cover Cline in the clip below:

The performance was part of an ongoing segment Clarkson calls "Kellyoke," in which she covers songs from across all musical genres.

Clarkson has been balancing her work on the show with navigating some difficult personal times since filing for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June of 2020. A judge awarded Clarkson primary custody of the couple's children in November of 2020. They have two children together: 6-year-old daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, 4.

Clarkson has recently listed her former California home for sale after moving to a new house amid her divorce. She has also lowered the asking price on her mansion outside of Nashville, which has been on the market since 2017.

