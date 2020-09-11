Further proof that Kelly Clarkson can sing anything: her new super-country cover of Jason Aldean's "She’s Country."

The song, from Aldean's 2009 Wide Open album, came a year before Clarkson and Aldean teamed up for "Don't You Wanna Stay," a commercially successful duet. Clarkson plucked "She's Country" for a new "Kellyoke" segment on her Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

The Texas native refrained from changing up the song too much, though she really immersed herself into the country-rock anthem, growling out the lyrics via virtual video screen along to her live band.

It's country songs that Clarkson seems to be loving most these days — she has performed hits from everyone from Rascal Flatts to Carrie Underwood recently.

WATCH: 10 Sexy Country Duets

In 2010, Clarkson and Aldean's "Don't You Wanna Stay" collab went No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and snagged the title of CMA Musical Event of the Year that year. It was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 54th annual Grammy Awards.

Currently heading into the second season of her much-loved talk show, the former American Idol champion says in a recent interview that her series has been a respite for her during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I will be completely honest, and I have been since the beginning: I did not want this job," says Clarkson — who filed for divorce to Brandon Blackstock earlier this year — in a new interview with the LA Times. "I say that it's the dream I didn't know I had because I talk to so many people, and not just celebrities. I’ve talked to the people that have been hit hardest in all of this — financially, emotionally, mentally ... it's really the everyday people on this show that have just lifted my spirits when I’ve been feeling like, 'Oh my God, nothing else could possibly go wrong at this point, like, send in the locusts.'"