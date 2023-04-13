Kelly Clarkson has proven time and time again that she can cover about any song in any genre. She shares her talent in the Kellyoke segment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, and during a recent episode, she performed a poignant cover of Joni Mitchell's classic 1971 tune, "A Case of You."

Clarkson can easily tackle the vocals of any powerhouse song, but she also possesses the ability to exude emotion into the quiet parts of a song. She does this in "A Case of You," infusing passion into the heartbreak lyrics of the verse while a band member accompanies her on dulcimer. She also nails the somewhat challenging melody of the chorus, switching from her chest voice to her head voice as Mitchell does in her original while adding her own flair.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on her show throughout the years, and she compiled studio recordings of a number of them on her Kellyoke album, released in 2022. The project features her covers of "Blue Bayou," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and more.

Although Clarkson's fans are surely happy to hear any sort of music from the singer, she will finally release new music of her own with her Chemistry album this year. The singer has described the album as covering "the arc of an entire relationship." It is her first studio album since 2017's Meaning of Life and the first since her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson will share the first official taste of the album with two new songs — "Me" and "Mine" — out on April 14. Clarkson shared teaser clips of each song on social media this week.

