Kelly Clarkson Says Life During Divorce Has Been ‘a Little Bit of a Dumpster’

Going through a divorce is never easy for anyone, let alone those who happen to be in the public eye. Kelly Clarkson has outwardly been keeping a stoic face, but she revealed on Sunday (Sept. 13) just how difficult things have been since filing for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in June.

"My life has been a little bit of a dumpster," the superstar admits in an interview with Today. "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."

Clarkson, who shares two kids with Blackstock and is a stepmother to two more from his previous relationship, says she has been finding much-needed support from those in her circle who have experience. "I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce," she notes. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

The singer is making use of a painful situation, though: She says that she is documenting her feelings as she works on her latest album, which she hopes to release next year and says will probably be her most personal to date.

"The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now," she explains. "It's been very therapeutic for me."

Clarkson has not always been so forthright about her struggles with the breakup and, indeed, has even stated that she did not plan to reveal much out of respect for her family. “I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” she said in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually ... It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family."

However, to Today, she offered up that she has actually shared some of her new music with her children. "It's very honest. There's one that my kids sing in the car," she says. "I've never written about my life to where my kids are singing along."

The couple had been married since 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Blackstock responded to Clarkson's divorce petition in court documents he filed on July 21.

