Kelly Clarkson has sold her lavish estate in a high-dollar area of Los Angeles, more than a year after initially listing it for sale. The pop superstar and TV personality received $8.24 million in the sale of her former family home.

That's nearly $2 million less than the original asking price, and actually a bit less than she paid for the house a few years ago. Clarkson and her now-estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, bought the palatial estate for $8.5 million in 2018, the year it was built, and they listed it for just under $10 million in May of 2020, just weeks before Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock that June. The listing was later removed as Clarkson continued to live in the house amid her divorce, but she re-listed the mansion in January of 2021, asking just under $9 million for the lavish property.

The massive 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,108-square-foot house boasts top-end amenities including 100-year-old vintage reclaimed wood, handmade sliding barn pocket doors and custom blended brick flooring. The master suite features high ceilings, a private patio and fireplace, a sitting area and multiple oversized walk-in closets.

The luxurious residence features high ceilings and wooden beams throughout, as well as custom light fixtures and wide plank white oak floors. There's also a chef’s gourmet kitchen with three stone islands with marble pulls, handcrafted concrete sinks and more. The main house also includes a home theater, a gym, a spa, a three-car garage, a video and game room and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The house is situated on just over half an acre of prime real estate in the San Fernando Valley, and the grounds feature an outdoor lounge, swimming pool, multiple fire features and a separate two-story guest house.

Clarkson has been making a number of big moves in real estate as she moves on from her marriage to Blackstock. She sold her waterfront estate in a wealthy suburb of Nashville for $6.3 million in June of 2021, and she purchased a massive new mansion for $5.445 million in the exclusive Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles in July of 2021.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Clarkson's stunning California mansion, and keep scrolling to peek inside her sprawling Tennessee home, as well as her lavish new home in California.

