Kelly Clarkson has once again listed her mind-boggling mansion in California for sale, and she's reduced her asking price significantly. The singer and television personality has come down a million dollars on her new listing, asking just under $9 million for the lavish estate.

Clarkson and her now-estranged husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, purchased the house for $8.5 million in 2018, the year it was built, and they listed it for just under $10 million in May, just weeks before Clarkson filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The listing was later removed, and Clarkson was reportedly still living at the spectacular estate after the news of their breakup became public. The new listing comes as Clarkson recently revealed during her daytime talk show that she purchased a new home to get a fresh start amid her divorce.

The jaw-dropping estate's lavish amenities include 100-year-old vintage reclaimed wood, handmade sliding barn pocket doors and custom blended brick flooring. The master suite includes high ceilings, a private patio and fireplace, a sitting area and enormous walk-in closets.

The massive mansion boasts high ceilings and wooden beams throughout the residence, as well as custom light fixtures and wide plank white oak floors. The home also features a chef’s gourmet kitchen, three leather finish stone islands with marble pulls, handcrafted concrete sinks and more. The main house also has a home theater, a gym, a spa, a three-car garage, a video and game room and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The massive eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,108-square-foot house sits on just over half an acre of prime real estate in the San Fernando Valley, and the well-manicured grounds feature an outdoor lounge, swimming pool, multiple fire features and a separate two-story guest house. Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende with Compass Realty hold the listing on Clarkson's California mansion.

Clarkson also listed her 20,000-square-foot mansion outside of Nashville for $8.75 million several years ago, and has since reduced the asking price to $6.95 million.

