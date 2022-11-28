Kelly Clarkson put her spin on a fellow Texan's song during a recent Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She covered Cody Johnson's heartfelt song "'Til You Can't."

The American Idol alum — drenched in warm amber lighting — effortlessly sang the track as if it was her own. She selected various lyrics from the song's verses, trimming her cover down to just two minutes.

"So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away / 'Cause you'll never know how bad you wanna 'til you can't someday / Don't wait on tomorrow 'cause tomorrow may not show / Say your sorries, your I love you's, 'cause man you never know," she belts out before holding that last note a few extra beats.

"'Til You Can't" put Johnson on the mainstream country music map after it was released on Oct. 18, 2021 as the lead single from his eighth studio album Human: The Double Album. The song reminds listeners to cherish the moments that matter most in life and take advantage of the time they have with those they love before it's too late.

The song became Johnson's first No. 1 hit and won both Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Clarkson is known for covering songs on her talk show, and no genre is off limits. She has done renditions of other country songs, like Faith Hill's "Breathe" and Jackson Dean's "Don't Come Looking," and several others during her time hosting the show. Earlier this year she released a short collection of covers on her first Kellyoke EP.