Kelly Clarkson Condemns Looting, Says Protests ‘Too Important’ to Be Overshadowed

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out as tensions continue across the country following the death of George Floyd. The "I Dare You" singer turned to social media to urge fans not to let violent unrest hijack the message of peaceful protesters.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, an incident caught on camera in a video that has gone viral. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and three other officers who were on the scene have been arrested and charged as accomplices. The incident has touched off protests all over the country, some of which have been punctuated by rioting, looting and violence.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday (June 3), Clarkson headed to her Twitter page to speak out about the looters who have taken advantage of peaceful protests and turned them into dangerous situations.

"There is so much chaos and confusion happening right now so please don't just pay attention to the selfish idiots that are looting and tearing us apart even more, and see the hope, and the empathy, and hear the conversation from true leadership like all the people in this video," she said in a now-deleted tweet, according to People magazine.

When a follower quickly responded to the original American Idol winner, accusing her of not knowing what was really happening out there on the streets, Clarkson was swift to push back.

"I love & am currently in L.A. with sirens going off, police everywhere, living under constant curfews, places being looted & broken into & having 2 explain this to my children so I understand BUT those looters that r selfish & taking advantage don't care about any lives but their own," she wrote in another deleted tweet.

Clarkson clarified her comments after more back-and-forth ensued.

"Okay so for the few that didn’t understand me in this last tweet," she wrote. "I am asking people to stay focused on the POINT of all of this. Black lives matter, not the looters who are taking advantage of these protests. These protests and this message is too important to get overshadowed."

"It’s sad how my words r being twisted," Clarkson added. "I’m used 2 it happening by now but not w/such an important issue. My intentions have been & always will be 2 do the right thing. & the right thing is to listen, to educate myself, & 2 be a part of the change I wish to see. Black Lives Matter."

Clarkson had recently been in quarantine with her family at their Montana ranch due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Texas native had to postpone her Las Vegas residency to next year due to the worldwide health crisis, but she's been continuing to air from-home episodes of her talk show.