In a recent issue, Star magazine revisited an old, false rumor that vocal superstars and fellow American Idol champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood don't like each other that much. In a series of hilarious tweets, Clarkson put that story to bed (again), choosing to focus instead on someone she actually has an objection to: whoever's responsible for choosing the picture of her featured on the magazine's cover.

"Someone just sent me this & I'm like, 'Why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I've ever made w/ zero muscles being used in my face,' ha!" the singer bemoans on Twitter. "I officially have a feud w/ whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y'all are gonna be lying, is all I'm sayin'."

After another Twitter user chimed in to say that the magazine had used a "good" picture of Underwood because there are no bad pictures of her, Clarkson agreed. "Touché. Well, I have plenty of rough ones!" she replied, joking, "But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble ... this is what I tell myself."

It isn't the first time Clarkson has shut down the rumor of bad blood between her and the country superstar. In June of 2018, the two women posed together for pictures on the red carpet of that year's Radio Disney Music Awards, and, following the event, Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight that taking photos together had been her idea, in an attempt to quell any rumors of their non-existent feud.

"Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other. So when I saw her I was like, 'You know what? Let's just end this right now and get a picture together, because we are never in the same place,'" Clarkson recounted at the time. "And people always try to put it together like we're enemies. And I'm like, 'We don't even know each other well enough to be enemies.'"

Also in 2018, Underwood and Clarkson came together in support of each other after an entertainment website created a Twitter poll asking fans to vote for which Idol superstar was more successful. After Clarkson replied to the poll to point out that it wasn't a competition, and that both women are successful in their own way, Underwood weighed in as well.

"Whatever, girl, I voted for you!" Underwood told Clarkson on Twitter. "But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women's success without pitting them against each other."

