Kelly Clarkson dug back into the archives of Blake Shelton's discography and unearthed a piece of true-blue country heartache. She recently performed her version of "I'm Sorry" in an installment of her "Kellyoke" segment on her Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson's rendition is a moving and faithful tribute to the original heartbreak ballad, which Shelton included on his 2011 project Red River Blue. Despite the fact that he never released it as a single, Shelton's "I'm Sorry" boasted quite the star-studded list of collaborators: Chris Stapleton co-wrote the song with in-demand Nashville songwriters Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois, and Martina McBride lent her vocals to this album cut.

And while country radio may never have gotten the chance to send Shelton's version of "I'm Sorry" up the charts, the painful breakup ballad continues to strike a chord with fans, including Clarkson. The singer and Kelly Clarkson Show host is a longtime pal of Shelton's, and they're co-starring as coaches on The Voice once again this season.

With her many "Kellyoke" covers, Clarkson has proven that she can perform in any genre, and her renditions have included a number of country covers. Most recently, she took on an old-school classic, delivering her version of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."

Clarkson's considerable pipes lend extra emotional weight to Shelton's heartbreak ballad, and there may just be more tear-jerking vocals where that came from. In June, the singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly seven years, and she's said that her next album will channel all of the emotions of her breakup.

In the meantime, however, Clarkson says she's being careful about how much of her personal life she reveals, as her first priority is protecting her young children in the wake of her divorce. Still, the singer is opening up to friends and loved ones about the pain of the split, including Shelton's girlfriend and their fellow Voice coach, Gwen Stefani, who went through a divorce of her own from Gavin Rossdale years ago.