Kelly Clarkson returned to the air for the second season of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday (Sept. 21), and she kicked things off by addressing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson returned to her studio for her show for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down production in March and she began to broadcast virtually. The new season of her show features her in the studio with a virtual studio audience, and she addressed the changes in her personal life, as well as the pandemic, at the top of the broadcast, calling 2020 a "dumpster fire."

"Yep, just all the word I can't say on this show, just piled together, and it's on fire," she adds in the video below. "That's really what it feels like."

"As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” the pop superstar and sometimes country singer adds. "Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts."

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, but the singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. Blackstock responded to Clarkson's divorce petition in court documents he filed on July 21, and the couple has been trying to work out the details of their divorce as amicably as possible in private, citing the best interests of their two children together, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington. Blackstock also has two older kids from a previous marriage.

Both Clarkson and Blackstock are currently seeking legal and joint physical custody of their children. She has filed documents in court asking to keep the details of their divorce private.

"We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," Clarkson said on her show on Monday. "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything, but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because, you know, I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before the divorce filing. They have since removed the listing for their Los Angeles home, and Clarkson seems to have been staying there after news broke of their divorce. On June 13, the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the news of their split, showing her walking her dog in her neighborhood in Los Angeles.

