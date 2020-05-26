Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Scores 7 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations

Kelly Clarkson's daytime TV talk show has racked up seven nominations at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. Nominees were revealed on Thursday (May 21).

The Kelly Clarkson Show is nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, and Clarkson herself is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The sometimes-country star's crew also earned five nominations, in the categories of Outstanding Directing for a Talk, Entertainment News or Morning Program, Outstanding Lighting Direction, Outstanding Technical Team, Outstanding Live and Direct-to-Tape Sound Mixing and Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design.

Long-running soap opera General Hospital earned 23 Daytime Emmy noms this year, the most of any program, while Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful earned 22, 21 and 13 nominations, respectively. Five programs earned eight nods apiece, then The Kelly Clarkson Show and five more programs each earned seven noms.

Organizers of the Daytime Emmy Awards have canceled the in-person ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they're planning a two-hour television special, during which the awards will be presented from home, for June 26 at 8PM ET.

After at first shutting down production of The Kelly Clarkson Show as safer-at-home orders began taking effect across the United States, Clarkson has since resumed the taping of new episodes of the talk show from her home in Montana, where she is quarantining with her family. It's also where the singer checked in from during the final rounds of The Voice Season 18.

Clarkson was due to begin a new Las Vegas residency, Invincible, this year, but that, too, has been put on hold. She's now rescheduling the shows for 2021.