Keith Urban Pays High School Students a Surprise Visit

It's not every day a music superstar pops in to visit a high school. But on Tuesday (Nov. 30), Keith Urban did just that, and more.

Together with the CMA Foundation, the 12-time CMA Award winner stopped by unannounced to surprise students from Hillwood High School's Rock Band, Orchestra, Choir and Band departments. During his visit, Urban shared words of encouragement and offered advice on songwriting, performing, the music business and more during a special Q&A session.

While there, Urban was actually treated to two student performances in preparation for their forthcoming winter concerts, one from the school’s Rock Band and the other from its String Orchestra, which performed the country star's own hit "Wasted Time."

Acacia Evans/CMA

"There is nothing more fulfilling than experiencing the incredible impact music has on a student’s life,” says Tiffany Kerns, the CMA Foundation’s Executive Director. "Whether they are performing music or talking about the transformative power of music, yesterday’s school visit reiterated that our priority in education is always our students’ ability to be successful, heard, and seen. Keith provided insight on his musical journey but more importantly, he shared a commonality with the students — music-making is life-changing and critical to our next generation."

Since its establishment in 2011, the CMA Foundation has been dedicated to strengthening and maintaining music programs across the United States, ensuring that all children have equal access to high-quality music education. Holding steadfast to its vision, the CMA Foundation continues to work directly with school districts to identify needs, understand constraints, enhance community support and increase local and national resources from partners.

Urban's surprise visit came just a day before the announcement of his North American leg of the Speed of Now World Tour. The trek — which will take the hitmaker to Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom — also marks his first international tour in four years. "More Hearts Than Mine" singer and three-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress will serve as opener on the fifty newly-added shows. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Urban’s website.