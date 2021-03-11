Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton Announced as 2021 ACM Awards Co-Hosts

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton's performance at the 2020 ACM Awards just wasn't enough. The two singers will be hosting the 2021 show together, live from Nashville, on April 18.

Thursday morning (March 11)'s announcement reveals another layer of the 2021 show, which will look similar to September 2020's ACM Awards in some ways. Once again, the ACMs will come from the Bluebird Cafe, the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry House, and, once again, Urban will lead. But this time, he'll be alongside the first Black woman to ever host the ACMs — something Guyton recognized in her remarks to media.

"As I've said before, 'If you can see it, you can be it,'" she says. "This is a moment of great significance for me, and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."

Meet Mickey Guyton: The ACM Awards New Co-Host

Nominees for the 2021 ACM Awards were revealed in February: Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the way with six apiece. Guyton was nominated in the New Female Artist of the Year category after a year that included considerable acclaim for songs such as "Black Like Me" and "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" The latter is the song she performed last September at the postponed ACMs; Urban joined on piano, later admitting he was extremely nervous for their moment together.

The ACMs released a video of the hitmaker video calling Guyton to invite her to host. The playful clip captures her reaction. She is overwhelmed, to say the least:

Guyton's ACMs hosting job will come one month after she performs at the 2021 Grammy Awards and barely two months after she gave birth to her first child, a son. In 2020, she released an EP called Bridges; her biggest radio hit thus far is her debut single, "Better Than You Left Me," from 2015.

