Keith Urban has just launched his 2022 The Speed of Now Tour, and the country superstar is marking the occasion by releasing a new live rendition of his classic hit, "You'll Think of Me."

The Speed of Now Tour finds Urban on the road for the first time in nearly four years, and he was delighted to be back on stage on Friday (June 17) at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla.

“We made it!,” Urban told the crowd just minutes after hitting the stage, according to a press release. “Am I a bit nervous? Just a little! But, I’ve never been more excited to see so many people in one place!”

Urban's new road show features the singer-songwriter and guitarist and his band performing more than 20 songs over the course of two-and-a-half hours. The following night's show in Tampa, Fla., was delayed for more than an hour due to severe storms in the areas, which Urban documented in a video clip he posted to social media.

Urban is celebrating the launch of the new tour with the release a new live version of one of his early hits, "You'll Think of Me," which gave him a No. 1 hit when he released it as the fourth and final single from his Golden Road album in 2004. The new rendition is currently available across a wide variety of digital music providers.

Keith Urban's 2022 The Speed of Now Tour continues with two shows in Toronto on July 8 and 9. Ingrid Andress serves as his support act for the tour. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Urban's official website.

A full list of dates appears below.

Keith Urban's 2022 The Speed of Now Tour Dates:

July 8-9 — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 10 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 23 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4-5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Aug. 6 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair

Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 1-2 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Sept. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah, @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 17 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Oct. 1 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Oct. 14 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 15 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 22 — Long Island, N.Y. @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Nov. 3 — Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center

Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 5 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Center