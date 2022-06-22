Keith Urban Launches 2022 ‘Speed of Now’ Tour With Triumphant Opening Weekend [Watch]
Keith Urban has just launched his 2022 The Speed of Now Tour, and the country superstar is marking the occasion by releasing a new live rendition of his classic hit, "You'll Think of Me."
The Speed of Now Tour finds Urban on the road for the first time in nearly four years, and he was delighted to be back on stage on Friday (June 17) at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla.
“We made it!,” Urban told the crowd just minutes after hitting the stage, according to a press release. “Am I a bit nervous? Just a little! But, I’ve never been more excited to see so many people in one place!”
Urban's new road show features the singer-songwriter and guitarist and his band performing more than 20 songs over the course of two-and-a-half hours. The following night's show in Tampa, Fla., was delayed for more than an hour due to severe storms in the areas, which Urban documented in a video clip he posted to social media.
Urban is celebrating the launch of the new tour with the release a new live version of one of his early hits, "You'll Think of Me," which gave him a No. 1 hit when he released it as the fourth and final single from his Golden Road album in 2004. The new rendition is currently available across a wide variety of digital music providers.
Keith Urban's 2022 The Speed of Now Tour continues with two shows in Toronto on July 8 and 9. Ingrid Andress serves as his support act for the tour. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Urban's official website.
A full list of dates appears below.
Keith Urban's 2022 The Speed of Now Tour Dates:
July 8-9 — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 10 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 23 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 4-5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Aug. 6 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair
Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 27 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1-2 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Sept. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah, @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 17 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Sept. 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Oct. 1 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 6 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Oct. 14 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 15 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 21 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 22 — Long Island, N.Y. @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park
Nov. 3 — Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center
Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Nov. 5 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Center