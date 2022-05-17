Ellen DeGeneres' longtime talk show, Ellen, is currently in its final season, after running since 2003. As a frequent guest of the show, Keith Urban made one final appearance — the 20th over the course of his career — on Ellen, and he did something special to mark the occasion.

In the episode, which aired on Tuesday (May 17), Urban brought an electric guitar to the set and serenaded DeGeneres with his 2016 hit, "Blue Ain't Your Color." But that's not all: At the end of his interview, Urban ripped a piece of fabric off the guitar to reveal a letter he'd penned to the comedian, and presented her with the instrument as a gift.

"This is a gift to you from me, because it's my 20th time on the show, which is unbelievable," Urban told DeGeneres, explaining that the guitar — a 1960 Gibson Les Paul Junior that Urban's had for years, and used on multiple records — had been customized just for her. Additionally, Urban's wife — actor Nicole Kidman — signed the back of the instrument.

"I'm deeply grateful for all the years and laughs, conversations, weird-a-- cologne commercials and your passion and support," Urban's note reads in part."Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I wish you love and light on your journey ahead."

Watch the full video below to see DeGeneres' reaction, and an explanation of exactly what "weird-a-- cologne commercials" Urban is talking about in his message.

Urban's final appearance on the show was an emotional one: In addition to revisiting some of their kookier and more light-hearted moments together, the singer thanked DeGeneres for all her support over the years, and the pair discussed Urban's experiences with country legend Dolly Parton.