Keith Urban Gives $250K to Various Nashville Charities for the Holidays

Keith Urban is spreading holiday spirit around Music City this year, and he's doing it all in the name of charity. Before departing for the Australian leg of his Speed of Now World Tour earlier this month, Urban visited multiple charities to thank them for their work and give donations.

The "Brown Eyes Baby" singer donated $50,000 to both the Nashville Food Project and Thistle Farms. Both organizations work to improve the lives of local residents, with the Nashville Food Project providing food to the community and Thistle Farms offering "healing and hope" to survivors of human trafficking, prostitution and addiction.

Urban also donated $100,000 to the the Music Health Alliance, a non-profit organization that provides healthcare access and insurance to music professionals. The donations stemmed from the superstar's participation in Cantor Charity Day, a yearly benefit during which finance firm Cantor Fitzgerald distributes 100 percent of its daily revenues to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, and in turn, dozens of charities.

In addition to his donations to the organizations above, Urban made personal donation to the Vanderbilt Breast Cancer Research in the amount of $50,000.

"I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people’s lives more manageable," he says in a press release. "Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together."

Urban wraps up his 2022 touring schedule on Dec. 17 in Melbourne, Australia.