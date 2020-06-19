For over 30 years, Kathy Mattea has defined the role of a country traditionalist. Her 15 straight Top 10 hits released between 1986 and 1991 suited the airwaves at the time while pointing a mainstream audience to folk and bluegrass greats.

As country music changed over the years, Mattea gravitated back toward her West Virginia roots, resulting in her recent odes to Appalachian folkways. Along the way, she's introduced more fans of her late '80s hits to the sounds and social stances of home state legend Hazel Dickens and others more concerned with coal miners' plights than chart positioning.

Read on and reminisce about Mattea's commercial peak while rediscovering some of her greatest songs from the '90s to today.