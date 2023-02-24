It will be a night of firsts for Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The pair will sing their No. 1 duet "Thank God" for the first time on broadcast television. It will also be Katelyn's debut on the medium.

The couple have performed the chart-topping duet together at a few live shows, but this will be Katelyns formal introduction as a performer on a national level. "Thank God" made its live debut on Dec. 1, 2022 when Brown brought Katelyn on stage with him at his show in Ottawa, Canada.

"My baby’s first time on stage singing our song together," he wrote on social media at the time, sharing a video from that moment. "She killed it of course and I’m so proud of you!!!!"

After years of hinting at a possible duet and that they were waiting for the right song to come along, "Thank God" was released on Sep. 12, 2022. It's the couple's first No. 1 song together, and fans are already begging for more.

Prior to meeting Brown, Katelyn was pursuing her own R&B/pop music career, but put that on the shelf after they got together. However, the pair have not ruled out the possibility of making more music together — especially in light of this song's success — revealing that they are building a recording studio in their home.

Brown will be pulling double duty at the CMT Music Awards this year, as he's returning to host the show alongside Kelsea Ballerini. It's his fourth consecutive year co-hosting the event and his third next to Ballerini.

Fans can also catch Brown on CBS' series Fire Country, premiering April 7. According to Billboard, his character, Robin, is described as, "an outlaw on the run who helps injured patients at a train crash." Brown had fans concerned he was seriously injured when he shared a photo of what looked like third degree burns on his right hand. As it turn out, it's just a little bit of makeup, presumably for his upcoming role.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air Sunday, April 2, on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.