There will be plenty more "Dates in Pickup Trucks" for Kassi Ashton and Jeffrey Myatt. The couple recently got engaged in Key West, Fla., and the proposal was — as Ashton details on social media — a dream come true.

"On the pier where we met, with a hand written declaration and our family secretly waiting on the beach. It’s almost as if you and fate planned this all along. I love you so much @jtmyatt," she writes on Instagram.

The country singer also shared that Myatt went the extra miles making sure every detail was perfect. He only wanted one thing in return: A yes to his question.

"He surprised me with this trip, my dream ring, my dream antique ring box, and my dream photographer, @ktcrabbphoto. I asked him how I was to repay him and he said, 'marry me,'" Ashton gushes.

As for that "dream ring," it's definitely a stunner:

Ashton and her husband-to-be, a publishing executive, began dating nearly five years ago. She has shared many photos of the two of them and called Myatt the "love of my life" on their four year dating anniversary in 2021.

She just released her debut radio single "Date in Pickup Trucks" on Feb. 28. You can hear her out-of-genre musical influences in the song, like Amy Winehouse. Her country influences, however, include Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn and Reba McEntire. Although the song is her first release to country radio, Ashton was named to CMT's Next Women of Country class in 2017.