Keith Urban is a solo artist -- but that doesn't mean he doesn't like working with other musicians. It's quite the opposite, in fact.

Urban frequently teams up with other artists or vocalists, bringing them in on song after song, album after album. The result is a bevy of Urban hits that are collaborations with some of the biggest names in country music ... and beyond.

Urban's hit a new collaborative peak as of late: His 2018 album Graffiti U features four guest vocalists, on four different tracks. One of those four is among The Boot's picks for Urban's five best collaborations. Read on to hear them all.