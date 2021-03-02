Ohio native Karissa Ella offers a faithful take on Pam Tillis' 1991 hit "Maybe It Was Memphis" as her latest release. The new cover is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch her performance.

Ella tells The Boot that "Maybe It Was Memphis" has long been a favorite of hers. When it popped into her playlist last year, it "brought back so many memories!"

"I had so much fun recording this song," Ella adds, "and I hope I made Pam Tillis proud."

Tillis actually recorded "Maybe It Was Memphis," written by Michael Anderson, twice: The first version, from the late 1980s and produced by Josh Leo, was for Warner Bros. Records. Tillis signed with the label in the early '80s and released several singles, though the song was not among them; a full album from Tillis on Warner Bros. never materialized.

It was the second version, for 1991's Put Yourself in My Place -- Tillis' first album for Arista Records, with which she signed in 1989 -- that became Tillis' breakthrough hit. It was her third Top 10 Billboard country single (No. 3) and a CMA Song of the Year nominee; Tillis also earned a Grammy Awards Best Country Vocal Performance, Female nomination for the song.

Ella's rendition of "Maybe It Was Memphis," which features two-time CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor on fiddle, mandolin and background vocals, is the second of four songs in her Acoustic Sessions series. The Belmont University graduate has released two EPs -- one in 2018 and one in 2019 -- and has more new, original music coming later this year.

Ella's "Maybe It Was Memphis" is due out widely on Wednesday (March 3). It's available to pre-purchase and pre-save now.

10 Criminally Underrated '90s Country Stars: