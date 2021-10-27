Kären McCormick lets her inner hopeless romantic shine in her new single, "Summer Lover." The brand-new song is premiering exclusively with The Boot; press play below to listen.

McCormick wrote the dreamy, airy "Summer Lover" with Dana Marie Rogers, a frequent collaborator. The singer says it's one of her favorites — "I probably say that each time I write a new song, but I think that's the way it should be," she adds — and was a quick, easy co-writing session.

"Sometimes as a songwriter, you get lucky, and a song will almost write itself; other times, it'll make you work for it," McCormick reflects. "With "Summer Lover," it came with ease, and I love that the same sense of ease is reflected in the production."

McCormick calls "Summer Lover" "certainly the most romantic song I've written." The artist says she wanted the song to "show a softer and more sensual side of my songwriting while maintaining what is most important to me: the story."

"If you take the music away, it could almost read as a poem," McCormick adds, "and for that reason, I'm incredibly proud of this one."

Born in Brazzaville, the capital city of the Republic of the Congo, and raised in the state of Washington, McCormick grew up speaking two languages (French and English) and listening to even more musical genres. Her first listen to Faith Hill's 2005 album Fireflies, though, made her realize that country music was the place for her to pursue her musical aspirations.

McCormick released her debut EP, Retro, in late 2020. In early 2021, singer, songwriter and Color Me Country Apple Music radio show host Rissi Palmer dubbed McCormick one of her five Black, Latinx and Indigenous country artists to know.

"Summer Lover" is due out widely on Friday (Oct. 29) and available to pre-order and pre-save now. Fans can keep up with McCormick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

