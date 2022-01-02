Kane Brown’s Wife Explains Why She Kept Her Pregnancy Secret: ‘Best Decision I’ve Ever Made’

Fans got quite the end-of-year surprise from Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) when the couple revealed the newest addition to their family: Baby girl Kodi Jane, who was born a day earlier (Dec. 30.)

Katelyn and Brown -- who are already parents to two-year-old Kingsley -- made the decision to keep their pregnancy news private, so before Kodi arrived, fans had no idea a new baby was on the way. Now that the secret's out, the singer and his wife have both shared maternity shots on social media, and Katelyn explained a little bit about why she opted to keep her pregnancy a secret this time around.

"These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me," she wrote alongside a black-and-white maternity photo. "Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I've ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable."

Of course, deciding to keep a pregnancy private is one thing, but the logistics of hiding a growing baby bump is quite another. A look back at Katelyn's social media in recent months -- and her appearances in Brown's pictures -- reveals that many of her photos are taken from the shoulders up, or are strategically angled full body shots. But the family had to get even more creative regarding events like the 2021 CMA Awards, which took place in November -- when Katelyn was in her third trimester. The couple did make it to the awards show, but skipped the red carpet, instead opting to do a red carpet-style photo shoot with their daughter Kingsley at home.

After she announced baby Kodi's arrival, Katelyn shared a little bit of the behind-the-scenes from her pregnancy in a TikTok montage with fans. The video, which goes through the past nine months in chronological order, shows a series of growing baby bump selfies, video of Kingsley hugging her mom's stomach and finally, Katelyn and Brown in the hospital waiting for Kodi to be born.

"Try hiding a pregnancy for 9 months," Katelyn jokes in the caption.

On social media, Katelyn also thanked fans for their support and love as she and her husband welcome their second daughter. "I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls' mama and cannot wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you [Kane Brown]," she added. "You are the man we all look up to."