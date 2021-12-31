Ryan Lindsay and Lizzie No Share Stunning Live Duet ‘You, Me and the Mountains’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Canadian country artist Ryan Lindsay and New York folk artist Lizzie No have teamed up for a breathtaking version of Lindsay's powerful tune "You, Me and the Mountains." The live, off the floor version and its accompanying music video are premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

The raw, intimate performance was recorded in Orange Lounge studios in Toronto, Ontario. Filmed as a one-shot take with The Fretless’ Karrnnel Sawitsky on fiddle and Eric Wright on cello, Lindsay and No's honest, stripped-back performance elevates the track's lyrical narrative that tells of a relationship forced to navigate unfair roadblocks.

"The lyrics of the song tell a heartfelt story of someone dealing with cultural differences standing in the way of love," Lindsay tells The Boot. "It paints a picture of a hideaway in the mountains where they could be free from that struggle. It’s a song about breaking down boundaries, and the choice of instrumentation is symbolic of the meaning: Stringed instruments (normally reserved for classical music) integrated into a country-style song."

Earlier this year, Lindsay released a celebrated studio version of "You, Me and the Mountains" as a double single. Known for his contemporary take on traditional country, Lindsay has found major success in the Canadian country scene. Deeply influenced by his background as a backcountry guide, listeners can often hear lyrical references to the picturesque scenery that he's travelled throughout his life.

A celebrated singer-songwriter, harpist and guitarist, Lizzie No has cemented herself as one of the most interesting and multifaceted artists in her genre. Currently at work on her third studio album, she most recently released a surprise DIY EP in 2020 and has been actively performing through 2021, including the recent Black Opry Revue showcases in New York City and Nashville.

You can find more information about Ryan Lindsay at his official website, RyanLindsayMusic.com, and Lizzie No at LizzieNo.com.