Kane Brown’s ‘Velocity': 5 Things the Amazon Mini-Documentary Taught Us About the Country Star

Just over a week away from kicking off his U.S. Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates, Kane Brown partnered with Amazon Music to release a mini-documentary, Velocity. Available exclusively on the platform’s YouTube channel beginning Thursday (Feb. 20), the short film offers viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of the performer off the stage.

Throughout Velocity, Brown, along with his wife Katelyn and various members of his team, discuss the singer’s unique rise to fame. The moments highlighted in the program lead up to Brown’s first headlining arena show at Los Angeles, Calif.'s Staples Center in early January.

Brown's Staples Center show was, unexpectedly, an emotional roller coaster for Brown, whose longtime drummer, Kenny Dixon, died in a car accident in late 2019. Brown's Los Angeles concert was originally scheduled to take place just a few days after Dixon's death, and was postponed to give Brown and his crew time to mourn their friend.

A few days ahead of Velocity's release, The Boot attended a screening of the mini-doc and a Q&A with Brown in Nashville. Here are five things we learned:

Readers can press play above to watch Velocity. In conjunction with the film, Amazon Music has released a live EP showcasing a few of Brown’s performances from his Staples Center set.

