Kane Brown Reschedules Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates for 2021
Kane Brown has rescheduled his tour dates that were affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The country star's Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which began in February, has been largely shifted to 2021.
A total of 15 rescheduled shows are now on Brown's calendar for March, April and very early May next year. Brown's tour plans begin on March 13 in Lubbock, Texas, and conclude on May 1 in Lafayette, La.; a full list of rescheduled stops is below.
Per a Facebook post from Brown, tickets purchased for the original tour dates will be eligible at the rescheduled shows. Those who are unable to attend on the rescheduled dates have 30 days to request a refund from their original point of purchase. Visit KaneBrownMusic.com for more details.
Brown began his Worldwide Beautiful Tour on Feb. 2, in Ireland. His last show before COVID-19 concerns shut down the tour was on March 7 in Buffalo, N.Y.
Brown has been spending his unexpected time off the road at home with his wife Katelyn and their daughter Kingsley, who was born in October. He recently released his tour's namesake song, "Worldwide Beautiful."
Kane Brown, Rescheduled 2021 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:
March 13 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 14 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
March 19-20 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
March 25 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 8 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre
April 9 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
April 10 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
April 22 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
April 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
April 24 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 29 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena
April 30— Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
May 1 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME
