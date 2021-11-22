Kane Brown brought "One Mississippi" live to the American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21).

When it was Brown's time to take the stage, the younger country music singer really brought the party. Wearing a casual sweater and jeans, Brown played to a packed house of college students live from Tennessee State University in Nashville. The location is of particular importance because Tennessee State University is a historically Black university, often referred to as an "HBCU."

Complete with orange lighting, Brown paid homage to the school and gave one heck of a show to the students in attendance.

"I'm just grateful to be where I'm at," he told the crowd. "I'm grateful for the people in my life — getting to perform on the AMAs in my town at the esteemed HBCU Tennessee State University."

In "One Mississippi," Brown finds himself in an on-again, off-again romance, something that we're pretty sure the audience has experienced sometime in their lives, if not at the very college Brown was performing at.

It's also important to note that before diving into the performance, Brown took the show on a personal tour of Chattanooga, Tenn. While showing off his hometown, he was quick to point out places of significance and include a healthy dose of throwback videos to his younger self.

Brown has a handful shows scheduled for the remainder of the year. The Blessed & Free Tour continues into 2022. A full list of stops can be found on the singer's website.