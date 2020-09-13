Kane Brown’s Grandfather Has Died

Kane Brown has lost his grandfather, Steve Allen Brown. The elder Brown died on Friday (Sept. 11), at the age of 65.

Steve Brown was the father of the singer’s mother, Tabatha Brown (described in his obituary as his "favorite daughter"). In addition to the country star, his mother and his infant daughter, Kingsley, Steve Brown leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Edy; another grandchild, CJ Cordell; another grandchild, Brayden Cordell; a brother and two sisters.

No cause of death was given, but Brown is described in his online tribute as a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, Tenn. / North Georgia area who enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. As of publication, Kane Brown -- who shares his grandfather's middle name -- has not made any sort of statement on social media regarding his grandfather's death.

A memorial reception for Steve Brown is planned for Tuesday (Sept. 15) in Chattanooga. Contributions in his name to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society are encouraged.

Kane Brown is keeping busy despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions: He is currently getting readying for a full-band, concert-length performance, to air on Sept. 26 at nearly 300 drive-in theaters in the United States and Canada. Additionally, he shared a new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, in mid-August; the seven-track project features Brown's single, "Cool Again," as well as his new duet with Swae Lee and Khalid, "Be Like That."

