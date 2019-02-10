Kacey Musgraves Brings ‘Rainbow’ to 2019 Grammy Awards

Kacey Musgraves shared a gorgeous version of her song, "Rainbow," at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 10). The tune comes from her Grammys-nominated third album, Golden Hour.

For the piano-heavy ballad, Musgraves opted to wear a white, floor-length dress as rainbows danced around on the screens behind her. The singer's set design was simple, allowing for all of the attention to be put on her delicate yet powerfully voice and the holographic piano behind her. The entrancing performance was hugely applauded by the audience, with Lady Gaga blowing the singer a kiss.

Prior to taking the stage Musgraves shared, "[This song is] very personal to me, and it's kind of a quiet moment. There's not a lot of production ... It's just me and a piano."

Even before she took the stage, Musgraves had already notched two wins at the 2019 Grammys. The singer won in the category of Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies," which also comes off of Golden Hour. She also brought home a victory in the category of Best Country Song for "Space Cowboy," another of Golden Hour's tracks.

Earlier in the evening, while walking the red carpet, Musgraves explained that she wore a dress with a tulle fan-shaped neckline in honor of the album cover of her latest release. The singer is also up for Best Country Album and Album of the Year.