When Kacey Musgraves appeared on Radio Texas, Live! With Buddy Logan in October of 2011, she was a familiar voice on Texas radio stations and a friend to the syndicated radio show's host. By every other measure, she was a newcomer, however — one with an album cut she was very much looking forward to.

Actually, during this interview, Musgraves is delighted to talk about two album cuts, one of which would go on to become her songwriting breakthrough moment. She had written both "When You Love a Sinner" for Martina McBride's Eleven album (2011) and "Mama's Broken Heart" for Miranda Lambert's Four the Record. Both albums were released weeks after this interview aired — you're literally listening back to a woman on the edge of all her dreams.

A collaboration with the Josh Abbott Band is also a part of this conversation, Episode 1 of Season 1 of Radio Texas Live Legends, the newest on-demand offering from the Taste of Country Podcast Network. Episode 2 is focused on the Josh Abbott Band, with planned episodes on Cody Johnson and Aaron Watson coming soon.

Radio Texas, Live! With Buddy Logan broadcasts from 101.5 KNUE in Tyler, Texas, and is syndicated on 16 stations in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Logan's radio career sandwiches six years spent in the U.S. Army, but since 2008, he's been as dependable of a Saturday night show as legends such as George Strait and Pat Green. Charlie Robison, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Robert Earl Keen, Jason Boland and Cory Morrow are a few artists you'll hear each week, and you can listen online.

Follow Radio Texas Live Legends on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Tune In and more for episodes every Wednesday through August.

