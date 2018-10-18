Kacey Musgraves’ Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Kacey Musgraves is one of the few artists who can seamlessly bounce between supporting her fellow country artists (including Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney and George Strait) and opening up for pop stars (such as Katy Perry and Harry Styles) -- and headlining her own shows, too! Her music is that relatable and versatile; however, it's clear through her musical style that many classic country artists (Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, John Prine and Glen Campbell, just to name a few) have influenced and informed her music.

A Texas native, Musgraves signed with Mercury in 2012, and released her major-label debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, in March of 2013. Musgraves' second critically acclaimed album, Pageant Material, was released in 2015 (and includes a duet with Willie Nelson), and her first holiday record, A Very Kacey Christmas, dropped in 2016. The year 2018 brought with it her third record, Golden Hour.

With hits such as "Follow Your Arrow," "Merry Go 'Round" and "Biscuits"under her belt, as well as songwriting credit on Miranda Lambert's massive 2013 hit "Mama's Broken Heart" (among others), Musgraves is certainly doing something right. She possesses a talent that has deservedly garnered Grammys, CMAs, ACMs ... and the respect of country and pop simultaneously. And, when she takes the stage, she shows the audience just why she's won all those accolades.

