Kacey Musgraves Is Making Her Voice Acting Debut in Animated ‘Earwig and the Witch’
Kacey Musgraves is making her debut in the world of voice acting. She will lend her voice to the English-language version of Earwig and the Witch, an animated film from the Tokyo-based studio Studio Ghibli, alongside actors Dan Stevens and Richard E. Grant, per the Hollywood Reporter.
Based on a novel by UK author Diana Wynne Jones, Earwig and the Witch follows a young orphan who goes to live in a house filled with mystery and magic. Musgraves will voice the character of the girl's mother, and will perform the English-language version of the film's theme song, "Don't Disturb Me."
Though it's her first time trying her hand as a voice actor, Musgraves is no stranger to television performances: Earlier this year, she was a musical guest on The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, performing a Sesame Street classic, "Rubber Duckie." Fans who've been following the Golden Hour star's career since its early days might also remember that she's been on reality TV, too: Back in 2007, six years before her breakout debut album, she was a contestant on Nashville Star.
On social media, Musgraves shares that her new role in Earwig and the Witch is especially exciting. "My all-time biggest heart dream came true," she writes on Twitter, explaining that Studio Ghibli has held a special place in her heart ever since she was a child.
"My dad brought a VHS tape of [the 1988 Studio Ghibli classic] Totoro home when I was about nine, and I'll never ever forget the comfort and that magic that movie (and many other Ghibli films) have given me," Musgraves explains, alongside a picture of herself recording "Don't Disturb Me" in a vocal booth.
"To say this was a full-circle, bucket list moment is an understatement," she adds. "Massive thanks to the entire Studio Ghibli team for having me be a small part of this beautiful new movie coming early 2021. I'm playing the witch I truly am."
Musgraves recently collaborated with Australian artist Troye Sivan on a remixed version of his song, "Easy." She also appears in the new music video.