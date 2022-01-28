Josh Mirenda is offering up a new take on a country love song in his new video for his new song, "Til the Neon's Gone." The celebrated singer-songwriter offers up a modern take on a classic theme in the new track, for which he paired with some of Nashville's top talent.

Mirenda's music is well-known to country music fans, even if his name might not be. He's the songwriter behind the massive Dierks Bentley hit "Somewhere on a Beach," which earned him the 2017 ASCAP Song of the Year award. He's also written hits for Jason Aldean that include "Girl Like You" and "They Don't Know," and Parmalee, Colt Ford and more are among the other artists who've recorded his work.

Mirenda teamed with two more of Nashville's most successful songwriters to co-write "Til the Neon's Gone," which marks his first solo release under the auspices of a new deal with Average Joes Entertainment.

“I wrote this song with two of my buddies who are mega songwriters," he tells us. "The chorus melody came from Ashley Gorley one day when we were just talking ideas. Jon Nite and I ended up writing the lyrics at my house one day and it’s just crazy to see it all come together. I don’t think I have ever been so proud of a song.”

Driven by straightforward guitars and a strong vocal performance that is uncluttered by too much instrumentation, "Til the Neon's Gone" offers up the notion that "the truth about a cowboy is the good ones don't always ride away," followed by the promise, "I'm gonna love you 'til the neon's gone."

"'Til The Neon's Gone' is a song about love," Mirenda states. "The kind of love that ain’t going anywhere. We wanted to make this sound more traditional and I am happy we decided to do that!"

The newly released video for the track, which premieres exclusively via Taste of Country, features he and his band performing the song in a studio setting while a couple dances to the music, creating a romantic atmosphere.

“The video shoot for 'Til The Neon's Gone' was one of the most fun days I have had in a while!" Mirenda enthuses. "It was my first video shoot as an artist so I think that added to the excitement as well."

Mirenda shot the video at a warehouse in Nashville, with director Julian Mendoza at the helm.

"The crew had these awesome lights hanging from the ceiling, and the whole thing was a vibe," Mirenda relates. "The two dancers in the video added so much in my opinion because this song tips the hat to the country music that I grew up on -- the kind that I would watch people line dancing to. I think the dancers absolutely crushed it!"

The country artist soaked in every aspect of that day.

"The film crew was amazing, the band is all friends of mine and, honestly, seeing the support of everyone there was really something special," he says. "I made sure to step back toward the end of the shoot and just take in the moment. I never realized how many people it takes to make a music video but I know I wouldn’t trade one person there that day for anything.”

For more information about Josh Mirenda, follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.