Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan share a few words of wisdom during an acoustic performance of "Buy Dirt." The song from Davis' Buy Dirt EP is currently a Top 20 radio hit, but this new video illustrates how the lyrics hit on a smaller scale.

Fans see and hear Bryan, Davis and a guitar player whose percussive tapping on the metal strings keeps time. It's an even softer approach to a song that carries life lessons passed down through generations.

The chorus begins with: "Buy dirt / Find the one you can't live without / Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground / Do what you love but call it work / And throw a little money in the plate at church."

Davis' original arrangement of the ballad came at about the same pace, but was filled out with more instrumentation. As much as anything, the new video shows how he may choose to perform it this fall and winter as it rises up the country airplay charts.

Lifetime, Davis has five Top 5 singles and two No. 1 hits. He's alternated between funky, feel good love songs and more heartfelt ballads. In 2018, he released his debut album, Home State. Brother Jacob Davis — as well as Matt Jenkins and Josh Jenkins — co-wrote this new song with him.

As for Bryan, he'll likely get a chance to perform his own song at the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville next month. The two-time Entertainer of the Year was named as host for the CMAs, marking the first time in 18 years that the event has been hosted solo.