Jordan Davis made a stop on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his hit single, "Buy Dirt," on Friday night (Jan. 14), but he wasn't done with his night yet as he rode away from the studio.

In a video he shared to social media, Davis explains the situation to the camera as he's riding through the New York City area at night in a car.

"So we just wrapped up at Jimmy Fallon's, [and we] found out there's a wedding in New Jersey and the first dance song is 'Buy Dirt.' They had a DJ playing it, but we're only 35 minutes away, so we are going over to play the first dance song live," he explains.

The camera follows Davis and his acoustic guitar as he arrives at the venue, warms up in a dressing room and ultimately surprises the couple by stepping onto the stage to perform. The bride and groom are all smiles in the video, with the bride, Claudia, singing along to every word of Davis' song.

"Buy Dirt" is the mid-tempo, reflective title track off of Davis' most recent EP. In the studio version, it's a duet with Luke Bryan, and though Bryan's long been a musical idol to Davis, the younger star recently explained that he knew "Buy Dirt" was special even before Bryan agreed to hop on the track.

"I would have been surprised if it had been a dud. You know what I'm saying?" Davis told Taste of Country ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards, where the song was nominated for Musical Event of the Year.