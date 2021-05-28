Jordan Davis will be hitting the road this fall to support his latest EP, Buy Dirt. The title track off the project, which features superstar Luke Bryan, is also the name of the tour.

The Buy Dirt Tour is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, Minn., and run through Dec. 19, wrapping in Boston, Mass. Davis will be supported on the 17-city tour by dynamic duo Seaforth and Big Loud’s MacKenzie Porter.

Appropriately, the Louisiana native's fan club is the Parish -- in his home state of Louisiana, counties are called parishes -- and according to his website, those members are offered first dibs on tickets to live shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 4 at 11AM ET.

Davis recalls the last time the band was on tour: "We were in the middle of our headlining tour. Everything was rockin’ and rollin. We jumped on a plane to go to London to play Sea to Sea, and the whole world gets shut down," he says. "From a creative perspective, I was expecting to have this flood of ideas, being able to focus in, a write a lot of music. It really didn’t work that way.

“I stopped writing for a few months in the beginning of pandemic and started listening to music that I love," Davis adds. "I dove back into music from songwriters that made me fall in love with country music."

The Shreveport native played his brand-new EP in its entirety from the famed Exit/In in Nashville on May 26 and held a fan Q&A following the performance. His concert openers joined him during the performance — a show that was also a benefit to raise money for Music Venue Alliance Nashville.

"[Exit/In] is where I played my first Nashville full-band show," Davis says. "This place is super special and super woven into the Nashville music scene. COVID hurt a lot of these small music venues and I wanted to help bring shows back and get us back on the road."

Davis is scheduled to appear on Today on Tuesday (June 1), playing "Buy Dirt" with Bryan.

Jordan Davis' 2021 Buy Dirt Tour Dates:

Sept. 9 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Filmore*

Sept. 10 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joes*

Sept. 11 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection*

Sept. 17 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Egyptian*

Sept. 23 -- Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom*

Oct. 5 -- Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox*

Oct. 7 -- Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theater*

Oct. 28 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*

Oct. 29 -- Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva*

Oct. 30 -- Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate*

Nov. 7 -- Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

Dec. 10 -- Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION*

Dec. 11 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory*

Dec. 16 -- New York City @ Webster Hall*

Dec. 17 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live*

Dec. 18 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom*

Dec. 18 -- Boston, Mass. @ HOB Boston*

* support from Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter

