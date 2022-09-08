Jonathan Terrell Invites You to His ‘Place Out Back’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Seasoned singer-songwriter Jonathan Terrell keeps the honky-tonk close to home — in more ways than one — in his infectious new song "Place Out Back," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Sept. 8).

The track's galloping groove, anchored by electric guitar and cleverly-layered auxiliary accompaniment, echoes the bustling electricity that wafts through the late night haze of a local dive bar. But before the lights come on and the party winds down for the night, Terrell offers up an especially convenient alternative.

"It ain't much to look at / Nah it don't cost that much / But we can hear the band from the parking lot if you're standing on the front of my porch," he explains.

"You ever lived in a trailer behind a bar in Austin, Texas? Well, here’s what it sounds like," Terrell tells The Boot.

The song's accompanying music video takes viewers through a playful, slightly chaotic journey through Terrell's lyrical landscape.

Watch the official music video for "Place Out Back" below:



"Place Out Back" serves as the latest pre-release single from Terrell's upcoming EP, A Couple, 2, 3, which is due out Sept. 9 via Range Music. The project was recorded at Modern Electric Studios in Dallas, Texas and produced by The Texas Gentlemen's Beau Bedford, whose most recent work includes Sunny Sweeney's upcoming record Married Alone.

Terrell will act as support for Midland on select dates of their ongoing The Last Resort: Greetings From Tour, including stops in Washington and Utah later this year. You can find a full list of upcoming tour stops and ticketing information at Jonathan Terrell's official website.

Jonathan Terrell, A Couple, 2, 3 Track List:

1. "Samantha"

2. "I Know"

3. "Paint By Lightning"

4. "Texas"

5. "Place Out Back"

6. "Better for You"