The ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused Jon Pardi to postpone his May wedding to Summer Duncan. In an announcement posted Tuesday (March 31) on Pardi’s fiancée’s Instagram page, the couple says they simply cannot risk the health of their wedding attendees.

“Somewhat of a relief not having to stress every day with the news of the virus and whether or not it passes by the end of May,” Duncan writes. “We would be selfish to keep our wedding date and put our guests at risk.

"To all the other brides out there (and wedding vendors), it’s gonna be one hell of a busy fall!! Haha," she adds.

Duncan's message was posted with a black-and-white picture from the night Pardi proposed to his love last fall, during a stop on his Heartache Medication Tour in Nashville.

“Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19, we have decided to postpone our May wedding,” a message on the picture of the couple, who began dating in early 2017, reads. “Hope everyone is staying safe out there in this crazy time. Prayers and well wishes to all.”

In another Instagram post, Duncan says she can’t wait for the day she can say goodbye to COVID-19. “But really ... bye COVID,” she writes. “Time for you to kick rocks.”

It’s a sad turn of events for a country artist who was having quite a year, both professionally and personally: Earlier in March, the platinum-selling ACM Album of the Year nominee released a new single, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” to radio. It's the second highest-streamed song from his critically acclaimed album Heartache Medication.

