Jon Pardi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (Aug. 9) for a fiery performance of his recent single "Last Night Lonely."

The country star's late night appearance showed off the confident energy that brings fans back to Pardi's live shows time after time. With assistance from his impressive backing band, the "Head Over Boots" singer rolled through the stand-out track, which finds Pardi hoping to light a romantic spark that just might stand the test of time.

The country star's late night appearance comes just a few weeks ahead of his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, which is set for release on Sept. 2. Pardi co-produced the project with Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, who also worked on his hit 2019 album Heartache Medication.

The record features 14 new tracks, including "Last Night Lonely," "Fill 'Er Up," and “Longneck Way to Go,” Pardi's recent collaboration with Midland. Last month, he also shared the record's title track, a whiskey-soaked heartbreak tune that showcases Pardi's trademark mix of polished pop-country and honky-tonk traditionalism.

Pardi is currently in the middle of his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour, which features support from rising country artists Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters. The headlining trek kicked off in mid-July and will stop at multiple cities across the U.S. before wrapping up on Oct. 1 at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater.