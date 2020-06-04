Johnny Cash’s ‘At San Quentin’ Tracks, Ranked

Johnny Cash's live album, At San Quentin, is one of the most iconic live albums of all time. Recorded at California's San Quentin State Prison on Feb. 24, 1969, and released in June of year, At San Quentin chronicles the second of Cash's series of prison concerts: His show at San Quentin followed his set at Folsom State Prison in January of 1968, but preceded performances at Osteraker Prison in Sweden (1972) and Tennessee State Prison (1974).

At San Quentin became Cash's first No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. It also earned Cash nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Country Vocal Performance, Male, at the 1970 Grammy Awards, the latter of which he won. In the 51 years since its release, the project has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

How do the tracks on At San Quentin stack up against each other, though? Keep reading for our ranking.