The star-studded cast of The Voice are finally back in the studio, prepping for the start of Season 19 on Oct. 19 on NBC. And while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been raging on since the last time we saw coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, some things never change: Everyone still loves giving Shelton a hard time.

In a new promo for the upcoming season of The Voice, the coaches are trying their best to be socially distant from one another to avoid spreading the virus. But the digs still start coming.

“Blake and I have been quarantining together this entire time,” Stefani tells host Carson Daly about hunkering down with her boyfriend of five years.

“Wow, I’m sorry, Gwen,” Legend then quips as Shelton looks on, causing Stefani to burst out laughing.

Stefani and Shelton spent most of their quarantine together with her kids on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. They scored a No. 1 hit with their duet on "Nobody But You," and recently released another duet, titled "Happy Anywhere."

“I’m glad everyone is loving the song as much as we do,” says Shelton in a recent press release. “It’s been fun for us to perform the song a few times and I can’t wait to be able to play this song on stage with an audience. Until then we’re going to be happy where we are.”

Shelton and Stefani reportedly recently moved into their new 13,000-square-foot, $13.2 million mansion in California, just in time for the new school year.

